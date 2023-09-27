Family and friends of late Zoleka Mandela hold closed prayer session in Soweto

Zoleka Mandela, the granddaughter of anti-apartheid heroes, Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, passed away at the age of 43 on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Family members and friends of Zoleka Mandela gathered in Soweto on Wednesday night for a prayer service of the late well-known author and activist.

Mourners gathered at the Madikizela-Mandela home in Orlando.

The Madikizela-Mandela family and those close to Zoleka Mandela will hold a closed prayer session following her passing this week.

Mandela lost her battle with cancer after a very public and fearless journey.

There is tight security around the family home while the community of Orlando continues to hold prayers outside in the streets of Soweto.

Many say the Mandela family, including Zoleka, were one of their own.

The rain which that has hit parts of Johannesburg on Wednesday evening has added to the somber mood as many pray for comfort for the Mandela family.

The social activist will be remembered at a memorial service on Thursday.