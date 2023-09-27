Eskom cannot afford to borrow more money, says energy expert

Electricty Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa gave an update on the Energy Action Plan on Tuesday, urging the private sector to assist government to expand the national grid.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's plan to expand the national grid in the next financial year is highly impossible.

That's according to one energy expert, weighing in on government's Energy Action Plan to improve power generation in the country.

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said government wants to work with the private sector to fund the project.

The embattled power utility will need over R100 billion to expand its transmission network, in spite of the bailouts it continues to receive from the National Treasury.

While government may soon start the process of establishing a funding model for the expansion of the national grid, Eskom doesn't have the financial capacity to do this without private sector participation.

The minister believes a partnership with the private sector will attract more investment to power transmission.

Energy expert Tshepo Kgadima says even with the assistance of private bodies, the power utility has exhausted its ability to manage credit.

"Eskom no longer has any capacity whatsoever to borrow money from anybody, notwithstanding the R250 billion rand from Treasury. Simply because they are just not generating sufficient cashflow to be able to service their debt."

But Ramokgopa says the sooner Parliament approves this project, the faster Eskom can begin with the grid's expansion.

Over the past week, Eskom has dropped to lower stages of load shedding after increased generation capacity.