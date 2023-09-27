EMS, JMPD on high alert as heavy rain expected to pummel Joburg

Residents will have to put up with disruptive rainfall and stage three power cuts until five o’clock in the morning as Eskom works to replenish emergency reserves.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) and traffic police are on high alert and have appealed to motorists to be extra careful on the roads while avoiding low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.

Gauteng has been placed on alert for thundershowers, with severe downpours expected during load-shedding hours.

Residents will have to put up with disruptive rainfall and stage three power cuts until 5AM on Thursday morning as Eskom works to replenish emergency reserves.

Joburg EMS spokesperson, Xolile Khumalo, said that their teams would remain on standby throughout the night when heavy downpours and thunderstorms are expected to hit.

"EMS would like to encourage the City of Johannesburg community to please exercise extra caution. The storm is expected to bring about flooding, cold weather and hail. Please ensure that you stay indoors if you don't have to go anywhere."

At the same time, JMPD’s Xolani Fihla said that they are gearing up to help motorists who might need assistance in flooded areas.

"Switch on vehicle headlamps for better visibility, reduce vehicle speed, keep a good following distance and avoid extremely flooded roads and low-lying bridges because the vehicle can be swept away and the occupants can be at the risk of drowning."