Ekurhuleni ANC's Dlabathi says city close to being bankrupt

Previous reports released by the Auditor-General deemed the City of Ekurhuleni as one of the few municipalities in Gauteng with adequate financial management.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Ekurhuleni said it was concerned with the current state of the municipality’s finances.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon, acting regional chairperson Jongizizwe Dlabathi said the city was close to bankruptcy.

The metro is governed by an ANC-EFF coalition, with both parties holding five portfolios each in the mayoral committee.

READ: Ekurhuleni ANC lashes out at finance MMC for meeting with service providers

Previous reports released by the Auditor-General deemed the City of Ekurhuleni as one of the few municipalities in Gauteng with adequate financial management.

The municipality has even received three consecutive clean audits and was found to be spending the taxpayer’s money responsibly.

But Dlabathi, who doesn’t support his party working with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), said the city’s revenue collection had severely deteriorated.

"We are simply in a state of hand-to-mouth as a city and really it presents a dire financial state. We have consistently called for a more effective revenue approach in order to prevent the city from bankruptcy."

He said the municipality was prioritising initiatives that did not benefit the city’s coffers.