Dept confirms Namibia move to ban SA poultry imports due to avian flu

The bird flu outbreak in South Africa is a blow to the poultry industry, with millions of broilers estimated to have been culled so far.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Directorate of Animal Health has confirmed a decision by Namibia to ban poultry imports as South Africa grapples with a devastating bout of avian flu.

This includes the suspension of imports of live poultry, birds and other poultry products.

The bird flu outbreak in South Africa is a blow to the poultry industry, with millions of broilers estimated to have been culled so far.

This has led to shortages in chicken and eggs seen in grocery shops.

The new strain, called the H7N6, is believed to be prominent in Gauteng.

Chief director at Animal Production and Health, Botlhe Modisane, said the move by Namibia was a bid to contain the spread of the disease.

"This is usual and that is the strategy we also employ in the country should another country be infected. We often demand some guarantees as to how will we prevent our poultry flocks from being infected. So, the Namibian approach is not unusual."