DA wants to undermine SA’s national interests with Lady R challenge - Presidency

The party has approached the courts to challenge the constitutionality of Judge Phineas Mojapelo's appointment.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency said that the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s move to challenge the panel appointed to investigate the Lady R controversy undermined the country's national interest.

The retired judge led a panel that looked into allegations that South Africa loaded arms on the Russian cargo vessel in Simon's Town in December last year.

The panel found that there was no evidence of arms loaded onto the vessel from South Africa.

Presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said they were confident that the president acted within the law.

"We are quite confident that this appointment will withstand scrutiny. In its politically motivated court action, the DA wants to undermine the country’s national interests, failing to appreciate the importance of resolving this matter in a manner that is credible and expeditious. The DA is failing to appreciate the damage this issue has caused to our economy and potentially, to very important diplomatic relations."