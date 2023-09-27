DA accused of political grandstanding over KZN water outages

The Ethekwini municipality has criticised the DA for lodging a complaint with the Human Rights Commission over the province's recent water shortages.

DURBAN - Officials from eThekwini municipality have accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal of using the recent water outage in the north of the city for political point scoring.

This comes after the DA approached the SA Human Rights Commission about the water issues experienced by residents.

For eight days, residents in the north of Durban were left without water.

While the metro said the problem was a result of issues with pipelines, the DA said the city lacks leadership.

The opposition party has accused the ANC-EFF-led eThekwini municipality of stripping Durban residents of their rights.

The DA said the city needs to account for the incident which has since been attended to.

But the metro said the party is using the situation to play politics.

The city also accused the DA of misrepresenting facts and political grandstanding.