Case against serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi postponed to Friday

Judgment was expected to be handed down to Phakathi this week but at the eleventh hour, Phakathi's defence presented a report that suggested he should serve his sentence at a psychiatric facility.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against serial rapist, Nkosinathi Phakathi, who was convicted on 90 counts of rape, has been rolled over to Friday.

Phakathi terrorised the community of Ekurhuleni since he began his crimes, targetting mainly school children in 2012.

He was arrested in 2021 and linked via DNA evidence to 96 dockets.

His youngest victim was nine years old.

Serial rapist, convicted on 90 counts of rape, Nkosinathi Phakathi, appears from the grills at the Pretoria High Court, sitting in Palmridge. Phakathi is understood to have lost his leg during his arrest in 2021 when he was shot while trying to evade police. pic.twitter.com/6zOgFGW38S ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 27, 2023

He targeted his victims while they were going or coming back from school or work in the morning or evening. However, he targeted some in their own home. He would pretend to be an electrician coming to fix a geyser or other household appliances and rape them. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 27, 2023

Nkosinathi Phakathi targeted his victims on their way to and from school or work in the morning and evenings.

In some instances, he would pretend to be an electrician coming to fix a geyser or household appliance and rape his unassuming victims.

He raped some of his victims in the presence of children, and in some instances, when raping more than one person at a time, he made the other victim watch.

The report, penned by a clinical psychologist suggests that Phakathi suffers from at least four mental disorders and that he claims voices in his head prompted him to commit his crimes.

But the State disputes this, saying Phakathi was able to hold down a job, be involved in a long-term relationship and take care of his children during his reign of terror over the community of Ekhuruleni.

The State wants Phakathi to be sentenced to a correctional facility over a psychiatric one.

The case will resume on Friday.