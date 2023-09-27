Auditor General concerned with increase in medico-legal claims

The National Department of Health has also raised the red flag on fraudulent medico-legal claims and medical malpractice.

CAPE TOWN - The Office of the Auditor General (AG) said it was concerned about the increase in amounts for medico-legal claims, which have grown by 10% to R77 billion.

The AG briefed the select committee on appropriations about the impact of medical-legal claims on the provincial budget.

The Department and the AG both raised concerns about medico-legal claims where the Eastern Cape has received the most cases.

Auditor General business unit leader Thabelo Musisinyani told the appropriations select committee that claims have increased from the R70 billion baseline set in 2018.

"This is the amount we are seeing right now which the team is analysing. As of 2023 the balance we are sitting at cumulatively is approximately R77 billion."

Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo said while claims are justified, some are fraudulent.

"But others have really been found to be fraudulent and hence the proclamation by the president to allow the SIU [Special Investigating Unit] to investigate the medico-legal claims."

The department said a culture of patient safety and accountability must be enforced to avoid more claims.