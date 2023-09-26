Zozibini Tunzi & Lawrence Maleka set to co-host the SAFTAs
On Saturday, 30 September 2023, the yearly acknowledgement of film and TV brains will take place.
JOHANNESBURG - The former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, and the celebrated actor Lawrence Maleka will co-host the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).
The awards honor, celebrate, and advance the excellence, quality, and innovation of South African cinema and television talent while fostering entrepreneurship and the growth of fresh talent.
The organisers announced the hosts on social media.
Ladies and gentlemen, your SAFTAs17 hosts are Zozibini Tunzi and Lawrence Maleka! The SAFTAs team is excited and ready to bring you an entertaining show on 30 September 2023 at 20:00 on S3 and Mzansi Magic (channel 161). It's a date!#Saftas pic.twitter.com/PDUXkGBgSW' South African Film & Television Awards #SAFTAs (@SAFTAs_1) September 22, 2023
Alongside the amazing @sirlawrencemaleka, Tunzi posted on social media: "I'm happy to announce that I'll be your official Host for the @saftassa #SAFTA17."
LIST OF SAFTA NOMINEES: TV SOAP/TELENOVELA
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN WARDROBE – TV SOAP/TELENOVELA
Legacy
Black Door
The Estate
House of Zwide
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING – TV SOAP/TELENOVELA
Diepe Waters
Legacy
House of Zwide
Suidooster
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND – TV SOAP/TELENOVELA
Binnelanders
Diepe Waters
The River
Legacy
Suidooster
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING – TV SOAP/TELENOVELA
Redemption
Diepe Waters
Legacy
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN ORIGINAL MUSIC/SCORE – TELENOVELA
Legacy
The River
The Black Door
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY – TELENOVELA
The Black Door
The River
House of Zwide
Diepe Waters
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION – TV SOAP/TELENOVELA
Legacy
Suidooster
The Estate
DiepCity S2
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SCRIPTWRITING – TELENOVELA
Legacy
DiepCity S2
The River
Diepe Waters
Giyani: The Land of Blood
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING – TELENOVELA
Arendsvlei
The Wife S3
The River
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SCRIPTWRITING – TV SOAP
Generations: The Legacy
Uzalo
Scandal
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING – TV SOAP
Scandal!
Suidooster
Binnelanders
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV SOAP
Odelle De Wet – Binnelanders
Dieketseng Mnisi – Skeem Saam
Marion Holm – Suidooster
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV SOAP
Charlie Bouguenon – Binnelanders
Gerald Steyn – Binnelanders
Katlego Letsholonyana – Skeem Saam
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TELENOVELA
Siphesihle Ndaba – Gomora
Brenda Mukwevho – House of Zwide
Deli Malinga – Redemption
Sthandiwe Kgoroge – Redemption
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TELENOVELA
Charles Baloyi – Giyani – Land of Blood
Ayanda Daweti – Gomora
Khaya Mthembu – Gomora
Thulani Mtsweni – Gomora
Wanda Zuma – House of Zwide
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SOAP
Cindy Swanepoel – Binnelanders
Refilwe Madumo – Generations: The Legacy
Elizabeth Serunye – Skeem Saam
Harriet Manamela – Skeem Saam
BEST ACTOR IN A TV SOAP
Clint Brink – Binnelanders
Melusi Mbele – Scandal!
Irvine van der Merwe – Suidooster
BEST ACTRESS IN A TELENOVELA
Matshepo Maleme – House of Zwide
Tsholofelo Matshaba – The River
Kgomotso Christopher – Legacy
Michelle Botes – Legacy
Jo-Anne Reyneke – The Estate
Sindi Dlathu – The River
BEST ACTOR IN A TELENOVELA
Dawid Minnaar – Legacy
Themba Ndaba – Redemption
Lawrence Maleka – The River
Presley Chweneyagae – The River
BEST TV SOAP
Binnelanders
Suidooster
Scandal!
BEST TELENOVELA
The Wife S3
Arendsvlei
Legacy
The River
The Black Door
PUBLIC VOTING CATEGORY: Most Popular TV Soap and Telenovela
Legacy
Arendsvlei
Binnelanders
DiepCity S2
Diepe Waters
Durban Gen
Generations: The Legacy
Giyani – Land of Blood
Gomora
House of Zwide
Imbewu The Seed
Muvhango
Redemption
Scandal!
Suidooster
Skeem Saam
The Black Door
The Estate
The River
The Wife S3
Uzalo