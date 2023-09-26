Go

Zozibini Tunzi & Lawrence Maleka set to co-host the SAFTAs

On Saturday, 30 September 2023, the yearly acknowledgement of film and TV brains will take place.

Zozibini Tunzi & Lawrence Maleka set to co-host the SAFTAs. Picture credit: Instagram
26 September 2023 12:53

JOHANNESBURG - The former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, and the celebrated actor Lawrence Maleka will co-host the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).

The awards honor, celebrate, and advance the excellence, quality, and innovation of South African cinema and television talent while fostering entrepreneurship and the growth of fresh talent.

The organisers announced the hosts on social media.

Alongside the amazing @sirlawrencemaleka, Tunzi posted on social media: "I'm happy to announce that I'll be your official Host for the @saftassa #SAFTA17."

LIST OF SAFTA NOMINEES: TV SOAP/TELENOVELA

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN WARDROBE – TV SOAP/TELENOVELA

Legacy
Black Door
The Estate
House of Zwide

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING – TV SOAP/TELENOVELA

Diepe Waters
Legacy
House of Zwide
Suidooster

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND – TV SOAP/TELENOVELA

Binnelanders
Diepe Waters
The River
Legacy
Suidooster

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING – TV SOAP/TELENOVELA

Redemption
Diepe Waters
Legacy

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN ORIGINAL MUSIC/SCORE – TELENOVELA

Legacy
The River
The Black Door

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY – TELENOVELA

The Black Door
The River
House of Zwide
Diepe Waters

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION – TV SOAP/TELENOVELA

Legacy
Suidooster
The Estate
DiepCity S2

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SCRIPTWRITING – TELENOVELA

Legacy
DiepCity S2
The River
Diepe Waters
Giyani: The Land of Blood

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING – TELENOVELA

Arendsvlei
The Wife S3
The River

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SCRIPTWRITING – TV SOAP

Generations: The Legacy
Uzalo
Scandal

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING – TV SOAP

Scandal!
Suidooster
Binnelanders

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV SOAP

Odelle De Wet – Binnelanders
Dieketseng Mnisi – Skeem Saam
Marion Holm – Suidooster

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV SOAP

Charlie Bouguenon – Binnelanders
Gerald Steyn – Binnelanders
Katlego Letsholonyana – Skeem Saam

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TELENOVELA

Siphesihle Ndaba – Gomora
Brenda Mukwevho – House of Zwide
Deli Malinga – Redemption
Sthandiwe Kgoroge – Redemption

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TELENOVELA

Charles Baloyi – Giyani – Land of Blood
Ayanda Daweti – Gomora
Khaya Mthembu – Gomora
Thulani Mtsweni – Gomora
Wanda Zuma – House of Zwide

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SOAP

Cindy Swanepoel – Binnelanders
Refilwe Madumo – Generations: The Legacy
Elizabeth Serunye – Skeem Saam
Harriet Manamela – Skeem Saam

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SOAP

Clint Brink – Binnelanders
Melusi Mbele – Scandal!
Irvine van der Merwe – Suidooster

BEST ACTRESS IN A TELENOVELA

Matshepo Maleme – House of Zwide
Tsholofelo Matshaba – The River
Kgomotso Christopher – Legacy
Michelle Botes – Legacy
Jo-Anne Reyneke – The Estate
Sindi Dlathu – The River

BEST ACTOR IN A TELENOVELA

Dawid Minnaar – Legacy
Themba Ndaba – Redemption
Lawrence Maleka – The River
Presley Chweneyagae – The River

BEST TV SOAP
Binnelanders
Suidooster
Scandal!

BEST TELENOVELA

The Wife S3
Arendsvlei
Legacy
The River
The Black Door

PUBLIC VOTING CATEGORY: Most Popular TV Soap and Telenovela

Legacy
Arendsvlei
Binnelanders
DiepCity S2
Diepe Waters
Durban Gen
Generations: The Legacy
Giyani – Land of Blood
Gomora
House of Zwide
Imbewu The Seed
Muvhango
Redemption
Scandal!
Suidooster
Skeem Saam
The Black Door
The Estate
The River
The Wife S3
Uzalo

