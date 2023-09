William Nicol Drive renamed Winnie Mandela Drive

Katlego Jiyane | From 26 September 2023, William Nicol Drive will be known as Winnie Mandela Drive, named after the struggle stalwart who would have turned 87 on 26 September. The City of Johannesburg says the renaming of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive is part of its mission to remove the legacy of apartheid.