WC detectives pursuing several leads in connection with Gugulethu mass shooting

Five men, between the ages of 46 and 52, were shot and killed in KTC on Monday night.

CAPE TOWN - No arrests have yet been made in connection with a mass murder in Gugulethu.

The motive for the murder is unknown.

It's the latest in a string of mass killings across the Cape in recent months.

The police's Novela Potelwa: "Western Cape Organised Crime detectives are pursuing several leads. Police reports indicate the victims were shot multiple times in Fenqe Street as they sat in two vehicles. Gunmen in a vehicle are alleged to have approached the two vehicles, where upon they fired shots at the occupants, who died on the scene."