Usher to perform 2024 Super Bowl half-time show

Usher said that it was an incredible honor to cross performing at a Super Bowl off his bucket list.

JOHANNESBURG - It has been announced that Usher will be the featured artist for the 2024 Super Bowl half-time show at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

Usher said that it was an incredible honour to cross performing at a Super Bowl off his bucket list.

_You Make Me Wanna, Pop Ya Collar, Yeah!, Burn, and Confessions Pt II _are just a few of the singer's multi-platinum songs from the late 1990s and early 2000s.

He previously appeared at the Super Bowl in 2011, when the Black Eyed Peas were the headlining act. During that performance, he executed an incredible leap over will.i.am before landing in the splits.

Can’t wait 🙌🔥 ' Las Vegas (@Vegas) September 24, 2023

The R&B singer follows in the footsteps of Rihanna, whose stunning performance in February of last year served as a pregnancy announcement.

Rihanna closing her Superbowl halftime show with Diamonds on the air with fireworks popping off is one of the most beautiful things to watch https://t.co/gOzzvd7SH6 pic.twitter.com/HZZUxqObSF ' DAWN FM IS AOTY (@FentyKalvin) September 25, 2023

The National Football League's 2019 agreement with Jay-Z's entertainment company, Roc Nation, seeks to improve the standard of the Super Bowl halftime performances.

Along with Rihanna's performance, the corporation also provided the 2022 all-star team, which included Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent.

In addition to Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performing together in 2020, The Weeknd was the 2021 headliner.