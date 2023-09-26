Reservoir levels in uMhlanga & Durban North improving following water outages

Residents in the north of Durban had no running water for eight days.

DURBAN - The Ethekwini Metro said reservoir levels in uMhlanga and Durban North were improving following water outages in the city.

Residents in the north of Durban were left without water the last week.

This water crisis comes after the South African Human Rights Commission released damning findings on the state of water in KwaZulu-Natal.

Areas in the north of Durban, including uMhlanga, La Lucia and Virginia amongst others, experienced water supply issues recently.

The city’s pipelines are said to have been filled with air which prevented the flow of water.

Municipal head of water and sanitation, Edwick Msweli, said the water supply was now being restored.

"As we’ve had a major breakthrough in that, we think we’ve been able to get rid of most of the air that was in the pipelines that were causing the restriction that was leading to the water supply interruption in uMhlanga and surrounding areas."

The city also said its teams would remain on the ground to monitor the water challenges.