Rescue teams searching for 3 people who went missing in Overberg floods

Rescue teams in the Overberg are searching for the missing people after a level nine storm caused flooding in the region over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Disaster management says three people have gone missing in severe floods in the Overberg region.



Overberg disaster management chief, Reinard Geldenhuys, said that one other person had been retrieved from floods in Botrivier.

"Unfortunately, the tally of people missing and presumed dead in this flood has now gone up to three, so that's three people that drowned. At the moment, the river levels are dropping in most of the Overberg, but the Breede River is increasing rapidly."

Geldenhuys said that many houses in the region were underwater and some areas remained inaccessible.

"We have rescue teams on standby should they be needed. We are also busy with several rescues at the moment with people trapped on the wrong side of rivers."

He said the region's municipalities would meet with disaster management on Tuesday afternoon to discuss damage assessments.