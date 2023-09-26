Renaming William Nicol Drive part of the CoJ’s drive to remove apartheid legacy

As of Tuesday, the four-kilometre stretch of road in Sandton will go by a new name - Winnie Mandela Drive.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says the renaming of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive is part of its mission to remove the legacy of apartheid.

Nicol was the second chairperson of the Afrikaner Broederbond - a white nationalist organisation credited with the formulation of apartheid.

It has been five years since an African National Congress (ANC) councillor by the name of Loyiso Masuku tabled a motion in the Johannesburg council to rename William Nicol Drive after freedom fighter, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Masuku - who is now the MMC of Group Corporate and Shared Services - said this was long overdue.

“We are renaming it to show that names carry meaning, names have a heritage in our space, but those who fought for us like Mama Winnie - we are immortalising her, and we are removing those who were the architect of apartheid."

Tuesday would have been Madikizela-Mandela’s 87th birthday.