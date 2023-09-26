Ramokgopa wants to ensure the expansion of national grid treated with urgency

The expansion of the electricity grid forms part of the energy action plan - the core goal is to bring an end to the rolling power cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said his priority now was to ensure the expansion of the national grid was treated with urgency.

Ramokgopa announced at a media briefing on Tuesday that Eskom was looking to improve the country's transmission network.

This is, however, a process that will need the participation of Parliament, the finance ministry and the private sector.

The South African government will need more than R100 billion by the start of the next financial year to fund the expansion of the national grid.

This will be on top of Eskom's already strained budget and the bailouts it has received from the Treasury over the past years.

But Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said failure to treat the expansion of the national grid with urgency would be a hindrance to the implementation of the energy action plan.

"What I want to emphasise is the speed with which we are able to make this decision. Otherwise, we are going to sit on the transmission side with the same problems we are sitting on the generation side, which is the speed of decision-making."

Government is yet to establish the funding model for the national grid's expansion.