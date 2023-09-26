Ramokgopa: Eskom reconnected over 62,000 WC households cut off by floods

A massive rainstorm over the weekend caused widespread flooding and destruction in the province, leaving at least 82,000 families without electricity.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said Eskom had reconnected over 62,000 households in the Western Cape whose power supply had been cut off due to the recent floods.

Ramokgopa briefed the media on the implementation of the energy action plan in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon.

Following the catastrophic flooding in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape earlier this week, Eskom decided to suspend load shedding in both provinces as power infrastructure was gutted.

But Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa insists that the government's response to the inclement weather was up to standard.

"Only 15,000 are remaining to be connected, so Eskom is doing everything possible working with municipalities and all of the government, including province, so that we are able to connect people back into the grid."

In June, Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke told Parliament that the government's response to flood disasters was poor.