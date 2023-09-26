R250k spent on renaming William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive, says CoJ

This included the advertising of the new name change, the public participation process and the erection of the new street signs.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg said it had spent about R250,000 on the renaming of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive.

This included the advertising of the new name change, the public participation process and the erection of the new street signs.

On Tuesday, the city held a renaming ceremony to officially rename the popular 4-kilometre stretch of road in Sandton.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Johannesburg caucus leader, Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, said taxpayers’ money would be better spent on fixing roads and potholes rather than renaming them.

However, the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Johannesburg said it was important for social cohesion that monuments named after apartheid collaborators were renamed.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg City Manager Floyd Brink said since the motion to rename William Nicol Drive was passed in council back in 2018, the municipality had spent about R250,000 thus far.

"There might be other indirect costs that I might not be aware of now but I can indicate to you in terms of the figure it's not material because if you follow the process we did what we had to do."

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said the renaming of streets does not mean the city is neglecting its duty of service delivery.