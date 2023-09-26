Parly committee to postpone disciplinary hearing into EFF MPs who disrupted Sona

Lawyers representing EFF MPs wrote to the committee requesting the postponement.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s powers and privileges committee has agreed to postpone its disciplinary hearings into several Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs who disrupted the State of the Nation Adress (Sona) in February.

But the committee can only procedurally postpone the meeting when the actual hearings start on Wednesday.

The power and privileges committee met on Tuesday to discuss the hearings involving the EFF, which were supposed to start on Wednesday.

The hearings are for three separate incidents on 9 and 10 June last year and a second incident on 30 August 2022.

The third matter referred to by the Speaker involves EFF MPs who stormed the stage during the State of the Nation on 9 February.

Committee chairperson, Violet Siwela, said the postponement had to be done at a separate meeting when all parties involved were present, including the initiator.

"We are in agreement that we will postpone but that postponement needs to be done in a proper meeting, called a hearing."

The committee has also been asked by the Speaker to look into former minister, Mosebenzi Zwane, who failed to apologise to MPs for not declaring Gupta benefits.