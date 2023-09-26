Parly approval for police to use certain interception tech bearing fruit - Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the use of such technology was proving to be critical in cracking high-profile cases.

JOHANNESBURG - The recent approval by Parliament to allow police to use certain interception equipment is assisting in cash-in-transit and kidnapping cases.

Cele was speaking during a briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday morning.

The police minister said the approval for police to use certain interception technology by Parliament was bearing fruit.



"Parliament of late, has agreed and allowed the police to use some equipment of interception and that is helping a lot."

Cele said the technology was used for organised crimes.

"It’s a good technology that we are working with, in both kidnapping, cash-in-transit and other organised groupings."

Earlier this year, Cele applied for the police to be exempt from legislation prohibiting the interception of communications.