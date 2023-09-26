No change in Ryder Cup until USA win in Europe, says Spieth

The majority of the USA team were not even born in 1993, when their country last won a Ryder Cup on European soil, which Spieth says should help them end the hoodoo come the start of the tournament in Rome on Friday.

ROME - Jordan Spieth said Tuesday that the USA can't claim supremacy in the Ryder Cup until they beat Europe on their own turf, something the Americans have not done in 30 years.

The majority of the USA team were not even born in 1993, when their country last won a Ryder Cup on European soil, which Spieth says should help them end the hoodoo come the start of the tournament in Rome on Friday.

Spieth is jointly the most experienced Ryder Cup player on the USA team with four tournaments under his belt, level with Rickie Fowler who is the only non-rookie in the 12-man American line-up to miss the USA's record 19-9 in Wisconsin win two years ago.

"I said it at Whistling Straits... I said that this is really nice but until we win one over there, nobody can talk about a change in the Ryder Cup," Spieth told reporters.

"I think it's going to be a really, really good match this year. I think they have guys that are playing fantastic golf, especially of late, and really good form with an unbelievable crowd behind them.

"And we've got a really tall task, but we have a phenomenal group of guys as well."

Patrick Cantlay, who is playing in his first Ryder Cup on the opposing side of the Atlantic Ocean after winning three of his four matches in 2021, will try to turn the passion of the home crowd to the USA's advantage.

Fans in Italy will offer a strong backing denied to Europe two years ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic which led to travel restrictions to the USA.

"I think it's definitely the idea to turn it into fuel and, you know, try and internalise it and frame it in a way that helps you and propels you forward," Cantlay said.

"Any of that stuff I think is just in this format, really, makes it what it is. I mean, you want people to care and try get under your skin in this tournament."