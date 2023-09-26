NDP in the spotlight, with 2030 targets slipping from govt's grasp

The National Development Plan was poised to be a blueprint setting out how the country would tackle a number of socioeconomic challenges. But more than a decade since it was launched, the plan has seen some obstacles.

JOHANNESBURG - Government’s National Development Plan (NDP) has come under close scrutiny, with warnings that the 2030 target to reduce poverty and inequality remains elusive.

This follows the recent criticism by the National Planning Commission that government would not be able to fully implement the plan.

The six pillars of the NDP include growing the economy and creating more jobs, improving social security as well as building strong institutions.

The country’s unemployment rate now sits at about 32.5% - a massive jump from the 24% seen at the end of 2012.

On a measure of inequality- South Africa’s Gini co-efficient of 0.67 remains exceptionally high.

The Gini index, or Gini co-efficient, measures income distribution across a population.

Although government said it had made some headway, the country has the highest income inequality in the world.

Corruption and poor service delivery are also among several issues that still plague government.

The National Planning Commission is expected to give their 10-year review of the NDP.