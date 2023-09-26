Mopping-up operations & damage assessments underway in WC after storm

The inclement weather conditions have left a trail of death and disaster, with widespread flooding, damage to electrical infrastructure, uprooted trees, mudslides, damaged roadways and several rivers bursting their banks.

CAPE TOWN - It's been a tough few days for disaster risk management teams across the Western Cape and while weather conditions may have improved dramatically, the hard work continues.

Mopping-up operations and damage assessments are underway after damaging winds and heavy rains lashed the province over the long weekend.

The City of Cape Town says its Disaster Operations Centre has received confirmation of eight fatalities caused by electrocution.

ALSO READ:

The inclement weather conditions have left a trail of death and disaster, with widespread flooding, damage to electrical infrastructure, uprooted trees, mudslides, damaged roadways and several rivers bursting their banks.

City officials say the eight fatalities include four victims in the COVID-19 informal settlement in Driftsands and four children in the Philippi East area.

When police responded to the Klipfontein Mission Station informal settlement in Philippi on Monday, they found residents retrieving the bodies of four boys from a local dam.

On Monday, rescue officials helped six children trapped in three different houses in Strand, while residents were also evacuated from a retirement village in Somerset West.

Emergency teams also assisted with evacuations at Faure and Sandvlei in Macassar.

In the Overberg region, officials say three people are presumed to have drowned.