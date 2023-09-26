Monuments named after heroes should reflect the legacy of that person - Lesufi

From Tuesday, William Nicol Drive is now known as Winnie Mandela Drive, named after the struggle stalwart who would have turned 87 on 26 September.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government said buildings, roads and places named after freedom fighters should not be left to become derelict.

One of the frequently asked questions when a road, city or something else is renamed, is could the resources have been better spent elsewhere?

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that question will persist unless the government takes better care of its infrastructure.

Lesufi said monuments named after heroes should reflect the legacy of that person.

"If we rename a hospital after Chris Hani, its services must truly represent Chris Hani. If we rename an airport after Oliver Tambo, nothing must be faulty about that airport as Oliver Tambo was never faulty to us.”

The City of Johannesburg has officially taken down the William Nicol Drive street signs and replaced them with Winnie Mandela Drive.