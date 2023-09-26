Mapisa-Nqakula: IPU task force not in Russia and Ukraine to take side

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula briefed the media on Tuesday at the launch of the 9th BRICS Parliamentary Forum taking place in Johannesburg.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said MPs from various countries who formed part of the Inter-Parliamentary Union were not in Ukraine and Russia to take sides.

She said legislators had played a massive role in easing tensions, as well as facilitating a prisoner exchange.

She was questioned about the role of MPs in ending conflicts as well as discussions around interventions in the war in Ukraine

Mapisa-Nqakula said parliaments from around the world have had direct engagements with MPs from both Russia and Ukraine on not just one occasion.

But Mapisa-Nqakula, a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Task Force on Ukraine, said they could be seen to be taking sides.

"We made it very clear that we are not in Ukraine and Russia to take sides in their conflict."

She also said the task force was behind the prisoner exchange.

"The people who came up with the idea of starting first with an exchange of political prisoners, prisoners of war in a sense, it is the task force."

Besides the Russia and Ukraine conflict, the actual BRICS Parliamentary Forum will discuss BRICS energy issues, as well as climate change and other African partnerships.