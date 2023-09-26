Man convicted of multiple counts of rape, kidnapping due to be sentenced

Nkosinathi Phakathi pleaded guilty after he was nabbed following a nine-year reign of terror.

JOHANNESBURG - A man convicted of 90 counts of rape and 43 counts of kidnapping is set to be sentenced in a high court sitting on Tuesday morning.

The majority of his victims were school-going children - with the youngest, just 9 years old and the oldest - a 44-year-old woman.

Phakathi targeted the victims on their way to or from school in Ekurhuleni.

He also pretended to be a repair man - targeting girls who were home alone.

Phakathi will be sentenced in high court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.