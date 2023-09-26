Investigation launched after toddler falls to her death from Hillbrow building

A three-year-old girl fell to her death from the fifth floor of a residential building owned by the City of Johannesburg over the weekend.

The toddler fell to her death from the fifth floor of a residential building owned by the City of Johannesburg.

She was taken to the Hillbrow Clinic, where she died.

Housing MMC Anthea Leitch sent her condolences to the family, and confirmed the matter was being investigated by police.

“As the MMC, I would like to renew out call to all residents and officials to prioritise health and safety for Joburg residents, particularly at council or JOSHCO-owned properties. It is imperative that we strive to make the inner city a safer and more habitable place for its residents.”