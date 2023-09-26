Here is the cops' plan to bolster SA crime intelligence – and fight ‘resistance’

Police Minister Bheki Cele says academics, members of the media, and certain forces within the police have an agenda to undo their work of bolstering the crime intelligence unit, but assured police are working hard to bolster the division.

PRETORIA - Police Minister Bheki Cele has slammed external forces he claims are hellbent on destroying the reputation of crime intelligence (CI).

Cele was speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday, where he highlighted some of the South African Police Service’s (Saps) recent successes.

Cele says academics, members of the media, and certain forces within the police have an agenda to undo their work of bolstering the crime intelligence unit.

CI has for some time, come under sharp scrutiny for their lack of capacity, to prevent crimes before they happen.

But Cele said they were working hard to bolster the division.

“Any opposition to change within crime intelligence that is underway to bolster its work remains unfortunate, but we remain more determined to fix the unit and capacitate the police service in its entirety.”

Cele said they noted with concern a trend to destabilise the unit.

“The criminal block that I referred to earlier in my statement is part of this resistance against the police and policing work, especially that of crime intelligence. We know that elements against change are using some individuals, in society, academia, media, and within the police service, to push back on the policing work. Again, we are not moved, and we remain focused.”

Cele added that Parliament recently gave crime intelligence the green light to use certain technology in their fight against crime.

PROPER VETTING KEY, BUT TEDIOUS

Adequately capacitating Saps’ CI unit is also a process that requires time, said crime detection deputy national commissioner, Shadrack Sibiya.

Sibiya, who spoke to Eyewitness News at the briefing, said the process of vetting each member before employment was tedious and slow.

The crime intelligence unit recently appointed 90 new members to be deployed at 30 of the country’s top police stations.

Sibiya said employing top management was also key.

“We are in the process of employing senior managers within respective positions within CI, just to make sure we have a tight grip on the management of crime intelligence.”

Sibiya said the process of employing members within CI was slow due to adequate vetting.

“We need to make sure that everyone who comes in there is properly vetted. We don’t want to be left with egg on our faces when we find we employ someone, and at a later stage we find that person is involved in criminal activities, or was not supposed to be employed in that specific post.”