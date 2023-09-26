Govt roping in private sector to help expand national grid - Ramokgopa

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said government was in the process of roping in the private sector to assist with expanding the national grid.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said government was in the process of roping in the private sector to assist with expanding the national grid.

Ramokgopa briefed the media on the implementation of the energy action plan in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon.

Eskom has estimated that the expansion of the transmission network could cost over R100 billion despite the utility facing financial constraints.

Ramokgopa said discussions for private bodies to finance the expansion were ongoing.

"We are looking to ensure that we are able to tap into the liquidity that is available in the private sector to allow us to expand so that we are able to accommodate the renewable energy solutions that have been rolled out in the country."