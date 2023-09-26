Garden Route braces for intense storms, holidaymakers stranded

The seaside town has been enveloped in grey thunderclouds for days and battered by howling winds.

MOSSEL BAY - Disaster management teams along the Garden Route are on standby as a storm system looms over the region.

Strong winds and torrential rains have already wreaked havoc along the coast, forcing holidaymakers to delay travel plans back home after the long weekend due to stormy conditions.

The seaside town has been enveloped in grey thunderclouds for days and battered by howling winds. Several cargo vessels and smaller ships have anchored in the bay for some reprieve from the wild seas.

At the iconic vantage site, The Point, a handful of visitors are parked in SUVs to take in the storm views.

Provincial authorities cautioned against long-distance travel and sea fares, grounding holiday plans.

On Diaz Beach in Mossel Bay, response teams continue beach sweeps, where rough seas washed up seal carcasses, mostly pups.

Disaster officials have been tending to weather damage incidents all weekend, mostly linked to disruptive winds and localised flooding.

In neighbouring George, technicians are expected to start repairs to power lines severed in the overnight storm.