Failed Rooiwal tender the tip of SIU’s probe into Tshwane system failures

The Special Investigating Unit’s investigation will cover allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between January 2018 and 22 September 2023.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it will identify failures in the City of Tshwane’s systems that opened the door to corruption and maladministration as part of its probe into the metro.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation order on Friday, giving the SIU the go-ahead to begin investigations.

These will include the failed Rooiwal wastewater treatment tender of over R250 million.

The refurbishment of the plant was meant to ensure residents in Hammanskraal and surrounding areas in Tshwane had clean drinking water.

But in May this year, at least 15 people died from a cholera outbreak in the area.

That means the probe will go beyond the Rooiwal wastewater tender and all those involved, including Blackhead Consulting owned by controversial businessman Edwin Sodi.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago: “The scope of the investigation also covers any unlawful or improper conduct by officials or employees of the Tshwane metropolitan municipality, the applicable suppliers or service providers, or any other person or entity.”

Kganyago said part of the SIU’s work would also be to improve measures to prevent future losses.