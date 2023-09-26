CT's Hill-Lewis declares 'major incident' for areas worst-hit by flooding

This means additional resources and relief measures will now be made available to deal with the aftermath of the recent storm.

CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has signed a major incident declaration for parts of the city worst affected by the recent Cape storm.

At least eight people have died as a result of the severe weather impact this past weekend.

The heavy downpours and gale-force winds also caused significant flooding to people's homes and major roads across the metro.

Hill-Lewis said municipal officials were working around the clock to assist various communities impacted by the weekend storm.

"It was very important for me to have visited the affected areas in Sir Lowry's Pass Village and Rasta Kamp in particular and to make an assessment of the number of structures that will need to be rebuilt and people needing immediate relief due to the damages. Today, as mayor, I signed the necessary documents required to declare a major incident, which will enable a greater response."

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town said that at least 12,000 people across the metro had been severely affected by the recent storm in the Western Cape.

City officials said that several informal settlements in different parts of the city bore the brunt of the storm.

The city's disaster management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, said that a bridge that collapsed in Sandvlei, in Macassar was being attended to.

Powell said that officials from her department were busy with damage assessments and mopping up operations.

"Our NGO partners are assisting communities in the worst-affected areas and supporting community-based organisations with hot meals, food parcels, blankets and mattresses."