Crime Intelligence providing data on syndicates behind hijacked buildings - SAPS

The police's deputy national commissioner for crime detection, Shadrack Sibiya, said Crime Intelligence was working behind the scenes to provide data on syndicates involved in the hijacking of buildings.

JOHANNESBURG - The police's deputy national commissioner for crime detection, Shadrack Sibiya, said Crime Intelligence was working behind the scenes to provide data on syndicates involved in the hijacking of buildings.

The issue remains a concern in the Joburg inner city, where a building fire claimed 77 lives in August.

READ: JHB hijacked buildings: lawyers accused of deeds office collusion to be probed

Sibiya, who was a former head of the city's group forensics and investigation services, is well versed in this problem.

"Obviously, when you talk about your syndicates and those that are behind the hijacking of these buildings, Crime Intelligence will work in the background and supply the information to the relevant departments that are dealing in these types of investigations."

The metro said 188 hijacked buildings were being investigated, seventeen of which are owned by the city.