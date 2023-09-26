Cele slams external forces for trying to destabilise Crime Intelligence Unit

Police Minister Bheki Cele said academics, members of the media and certain forces within the police had an agenda to undo their work of bolstering the Crime Intelligence Unit.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has slammed external forces that he claims are hellbent on destroying the reputation of Crime Intelligence.

Cele was speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday, where he highlighted some of the South African Police Service’s recent successes.

He said academics, members of the media and certain forces within the police had an agenda to undo their work of bolstering the Crime Intelligence Unit.

Crime Intelligence has for some time come under sharp scrutiny for its lack of capacity to prevent crimes before they happen.

But Cele said they were working hard to bolster the division.

"Any opposition to change within Crime Intelligence that is underway to bolster its work remains unfortunate but we remain more determined to fix the unit and capacitate the police service in its entirety."

Cele said they had noted with concern a trend to destabilise the unit.

"The criminal block that I referred to earlier in my statement, is part of this resistance against the police and policing work, especially that of Crime Intelligence. We know that elements against change are using some individuals in society, academia, media and within the police service itself to push back on the policing work. Again, we are not moved and we remain focused."

Cele said Parliament recently gave Crime Intelligence the green light to use certain technology in their fight against crime.