Building up SAPS Crime Intelligence Unit requires time - Sibiya

The Crime Intelligence Unit (CI)recently appointed 90 new members to be deployed at 30 of the country’s top police stations.

JOHANNESBURG - Adequately capacitating the South African Police Service’s Crime Intelligence Unit is a process that requires time.

This is according to crime detection deputy national commissioner, Shadrack Sibiya.

Sibiya, who spoke to Eyewitness News at a police briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday morning, said the process of vetting each member before employment was tedious and slow.

Sibiya said employing top management was also key.

"We are in the process of employing senior managers within respective positions within CI just to make sure that we have a tight grip on the management of crime intelligence."

Sibiya said the process of employing members within CI was slow due to adequate vetting.

"We need to make sure that everyone who comes in there is properly vetted. We don’t want to be left with egg on our faces when we find we employ someone and at a later stage we find that person is involved in criminal activities or was not supposed to be employed in that specific post."

Crime Intelligence was recently given the green light by Parliament to use certain technologies in their fight against crime.