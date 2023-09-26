ANC hopes honouring Winnie will comfort Mandela family mourning loss of Zoleka

Author and activist Zoleka Mandela died on Monday after a long battle with cancer.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said it hopes the honouring of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela brings comfort to the Mandela family which is mourning the loss of Zoleka Mandela.

Her death coincided with an event by the City of Johannesburg to rename William Nicol Drive after her grandmother, Winnie.

Members of the Mandela family attended the event.

ANC regional deputy secretary, Loyiso Masuku, said the family told her that Zoleka would have wanted the event to go on.

"I think we all know she grew up in the house in Soweto. She was on her own a fighter because she stood up, she was a warrior, a cancer warrior who made sure that awareness on the issues of cancer, especially for women, are openly publicised."

Economic Freedom Fighter central command team member, Mgcini Tshwaku, said Tuesday was a bittersweet moment.

"I mean this actually happens on the birthday of Mama as well and also the unveiling, so you have a bittersweet thing. We are celebrating this side with the family while they are grieving on the other side but we send our condolences to the family of Mandela and may her soul rest in peace."