ANC & EFF want recognition for Winnie Mandela Drive naming

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Johannesburg are both clamouring to be recognised as the party responsible for the naming of a road in honour of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

In 2018, the ANC submitted a motion to rename the Orlando Stadium after Madikizela-Mandela.

The EFF then submitted an amendment to that motion.

It proposed that William Nicol Drive also be renamed after the struggle stalwart.

On Tuesday, members of both parties, along with many other government officials, gathered in Sandton for the official renaming ceremony.

Throughout Tuesday’s ceremony, the EFF and ANC attempted to outdo each other.

Whether it was who sang the loudest or hoisted their flag the highest, all to prove who loved Winnie Madikezela-Mandela more.

Johannesburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele said it’s frivolous to determine which party is responsible for the name change.

"This is one of the best unifying acts that the country could have ever done and we applaud and salute it. It should have been done long ago."

Representatives from the EFF and ANC have told Eyewitness News that they are still going ahead with the renaming of the Orlando Stadium after Madikizela-Mandela.