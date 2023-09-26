Africa must prioritise its energy security: Ramaphosa

The first citizen says the transformation of the energy landscape in Africa is a priority.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa wants to use its abundant solar and wind resources to place the country at the forefront of the clean energy transition.

He's also called on the international community to support African countries to increase their renewable energy security.

"As African countries, we cannot be bystanders to our own development. We are putting the necessary measures in place to decarbonise our respective economies while pursuing sustainable development."

This is contained in the president's weekly newsletter published on Tuesday, focused on the need to tackle climate change.

The first citizen says the transformation of the energy landscape in Africa is a priority.

ALSO READ:

But he says the continent can't do it alone and needs the support of more developed countries.

The energy transition needs to take place alongside increased investment in smart, digital and efficient green technologies – Ramaphosa adds.

He says this must happen in carbon-intensive sectors such as transportation, industry and electricity.

The move to low-carbon economies and societies, Ramaphosa further explains, must be just and inclusive, and it must also be appropriate to the country's national circumstances and development plans.