ActionSA hopes Mnisi ethics committee referral not a ‘box-ticking exercise'

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA has welcomed City of Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele's decision to refer Economic Development MMC Nomoya Mnisi to the Municipal Ethics Committee.

Mnisi is accused of attempting to get the Johannesburg Property Company to pay over R800,000 for an African National Congress (ANC) Youth League event.

According to ActionSA regional spokesperson Khomo Mashala, Mnisi was referred to the ethics committee earlier this month.

While Mnisi has not been found guilty, Mashala said this was a victory for the rule of law.

“We regard this as a positive step in the right direction. We hope that this is not done as a box-ticking exercise. ActionSA Joburg caucus will closely monitor the developments of this critical process.”