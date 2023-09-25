WC residents urged not to take risks amidst weather-related road closures

The call comes in the wake of heavy rains and gale-force winds that battered the province over the last 24 hours. Extensive flooding has been reported and there is a long list of roads that have been closed due to flooding or mudslides.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has called on residents to exercise caution and not to take any risks.

The call comes in the wake of heavy rains and gale-force winds that battered the province over the last 24 hours.

Extensive flooding has been reported and there is a long list of roads that have been closed due to flooding or mudslides.

This will cause great frustration for motorists trying to head home after the long weekend.

Assessments on the extent of the weather damage will be done later when it is safe to do so.

Local Government MEC Anton Bredell: "The N2/N1 is currently closed, so we've reports of traffic piling up, 20-kilometres-long so we're trying to find out, we're just busy with the infrastructure department to see how quickly we can open those roads. There are obviously people in their cars and it's uncomfortable, especially if they have children with them. We must also try and see if we can get food to the nearest fuel stations on the main arteries to see if we can accommodate the people in that space."