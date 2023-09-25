Water dept urges Gauteng municipalities to boost revenue collection mechanisms

Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni’s failure to collect revenue for the services they were rendering was labelled a cause for concern by the department, amid the financial issues they were recently experiencing.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has urged municipalities in Gauteng to strengthen revenue collection mechanisms for services rendered.

Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni residents took their frustrations to the streets following the recent disruptions to water supplies.

While the rapid population growth in the province was flagged as a contributing factor, the department said residents were not paying municipalities for water.

Gauteng's three metros were experiencing financial issues in the past few years, and their failure to collect revenue for services was labelled a cause for concern.

DWS deputy director General Risimati Mathye said municipalities needed to educate residents about paying for water services.

“People need to know that water is not necessarily a social good, it's an economic good that also needs to be paid for.”

He said municipalities and water bodies currently relied on the strained allocated budget.

“Municipalities, together with the water bodies, use the same amount to invest back into the infrastructure so that it becomes more sustainable.”

Several municipalities outside of Gauteng are currently battling the same issue.