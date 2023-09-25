WATCH: Fires rage in the Northern Cape

The provincial cooperative governance department said teams from the Mgcawu district municipality were working around the clock to extinguish the blaze.

CAPE TOWN - While the Western and Eastern Cape are experiencing gale-force winds, rain and rough sea conditions, authorities in the Northern Cape are battling raging wildfires.

Two helicopters were deployed to the area to assist with firefighting efforts.

The fire has been raging since last week.

Cooperative governance spokesperson Babalwa Mzambo said so far, no fatalities or damage to properties had been reported.