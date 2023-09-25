Unemployed and graduate doctors get a boost as close to 2,000 posts created

Since January, 3,974 posts for medical doctors have been advertised and filled - compared to the 2,053 posts of 2022.

CAPE TOWN - Health minister Joe Phaahla says almost 2,000 posts have been created this year for graduate doctors.

In a written parliamentary reply to a questions from the National Freedom Party, Phaahla said the additional posts were funded to accommodate unemployed medical doctors.

However, Phaahla said not all graduate doctors were applying for the posts after completing community service, due to their personal preferences.

But he said the health department remained open to refer unemployed doctors to provinces for recruitment to where there are available funded posts.