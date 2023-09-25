Some Cemetery View informal settlement residents refuse to relocate after fire

About 2,000 people have been displaced and hundreds of shacks gutted after a fire broke out on Saturday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Some Cemetery View informal settlement residents in the east of Pretoria have refused to relocate following a raging fire that destroyed their homes.

About 2,000 people have been displaced and hundreds of shacks gutted after a fire broke out on Saturday night.

The City of Tshwane said some residents had rejected its attempts to help with temporary accommodation.

The City of Tshwane said it had organised transport to move residents of the Cemetery View informal settlement to various shelters but most of them refused to board the buses.

Residents have, instead, decided to rebuild their homes despite the city issuing a warning of possible thunderstorms that may produce strong winds.

But the municipality said it would continue to try and reduce the burden carried by the families who'd now been left homeless.

In the meantime, an inter-department programme has been activated to speed up relief for the victims.