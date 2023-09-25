Road closures expected as William Nicol Drive to be officially renamed

The Johannesburg Road Agency urged motorists and commuters to consider alternative routes on Tuesday, due to road closures and lane reductions at the William Nicol and Sandton Drive intersection.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is set to officially unveil the renaming of William Nicol drive to Winnie Mandela Drive on Tuesday morning.

The city council approved the renaming of the route as a tribute to the late struggle stalwart.

The JRA said traffic would be delayed from 09h30 on Tuesday morning until midday, and urged the public to plan their travels accordingly.