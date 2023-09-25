Rescue operations underway in Overberg for people caught in WC storm floodwaters

An Orange Level 9 warning for severe storms was issued by the South African Weather Service, hitting communities hard by the inclement weather currently being experienced across Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Rescue operations are underway in the Overberg District Municipality for people caught in the floodwaters brought on by the current stormy conditions.

Communities in the area were hit hard by the inclement weather currently being experienced across Western Cape.

Damaging winds and heavy rains started to pummel areas on Sunday, and the severe weather has not let up since.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued an Orange Level 9 warning for severe thunderstorms.

"I think the cellphone towers are one of our minor problems. We've been affected quite severely in all our towns,” said the Overberg Municipality's Reinard Geldenhuys.

“The biggest problem that we are facing right now is we are looking for one person that got washed away, we are busy with an active rescue of people trapped in the river at Botrivier, but also the N2 has been washed away completely."

Geldenhuys said alternative routes would be put in place.

"Throughout all our towns, Grabouw, a lot of people were rescued and [were temporarily housed]. Overstrand had a lot of problems with power cuts, roads flooded, and so on. [In] Bredasdorp, Cape Agulhas, a lot of roads [were] closed, a lot of houses [were] standing in the water, so the Level 9 [warning] came through in true form."

Meanwhile, Disaster Risk Management teams across the province had their hands full on Monday morning, as heavy rains and damaging winds continued to pummel communities.

In Cape Town, assessments are underway to determine the extent of the damages thus far.

Residents in several informal settlements in areas including Mfuleni, Bellville South and Macassar were affected by flooding.

Flooding was also reported in Gordons Bay, Strand, Durbanville and Schaapkraal.

In Strand, emergency services personnel assisted four people trapped inside a house.

City of Cape Town teams are also responding to uprooted trees and weather-related power outages.