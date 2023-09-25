Ramaphosa gives SIU the go-ahead to probe Rooiwal wastewater project

The botched project failed when the City of Tshwane gave a tender of more than R250 million to questionable companies, delaying the project of fixing the treatment plant in 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation to have the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe the Rooiwal wastewater project.

The botched project failed when the City of Tshwane gave a tender of more than R250 million to questionable companies, delaying the project of fixing the treatment plant in 2018.

Blackhead Consulting, owned by controversial businessman Edwin Sodi, was among the companies that benefitted.

ALSO READ:

• Hammanskraal water crisis: Ramaphosa points finger at City of Tshwane

• Money to fix Rooiwal water treatment plant won't be stolen again, assures Brink

• Tshwane to invest R450m for refurbishing of Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant

• Complete upgrades to Rooiwal wastewater plant to cost R4bn – DWS

• Govt turns to DBSA to oversee procurement process for Rooiwal upgrades

On Friday, the proclamation to investigate the Rooiwal water project was gazetted, giving the SIU the go-ahead to begin investigations.

The probe will be into allegations of serious maladministration at the municipality, improper or unlawful conduct by employees and the intentional or negligent loss from the public purse.

The proclamation also states that following the investigation, civil proceedings should be instituted from the findings.

The effects of the alleged corruption at the Rooiwal water project were thrust back into the spotlight in May this year when at least 15 people died due to a cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal.