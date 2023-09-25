‘Please take it seriously’: WC triggers Disaster Management amid level 9 warning

The South African Weather Services upped its extreme weather warning on Sunday afternoon from level six to level nine.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape authorities said they have activated the provincial Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

The move came after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) confirmed that the approaching storm would be more severe than initially expected.

On Sunday afternoon, SAWS issued an orange level nine warning for the region, saying rainfall in excess of 100 millimetres could be expected, and that full catchments might cause flooding downstream.

Overberg Disaster Management chief Reynard Geldenhuys told Eyewitness News this was the highest weather warning level ever issued for the region.

Downpours in excess of 100 millimetres are expected in some areas.

Western Cape MEC for local government Anton Bredell warned the downpours could result in flash floods and mudslides.

“Our dams are full, and the soil is already saturated after good rains this winter. Please take these warnings seriously and make the necessary preparations.”

Bredell urged residents of the western Cape to remain on high alert.

“The severity of this storm demands caution, attention and proactive measures. Remember, your life and the lives of others are of utmost importance. Follow the instructions of the authorities and the emergency services.”

Meanwhile, SAWS forecast widespread showers and thundershowers with flooding over parts of the country.

Widespread flooding is expected over the Overberg, Garden Route, and parts of the Cape Winelands.

City of Cape Town Disaster Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said all relevant teams were on high alert.

Powell urged the public to be cautious on the roads in these regions and avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams, and shared some tips on how to stay safe:

"Clearing out drainage systems, raising the floor level of a structure so that it is higher than the natural ground level, making sandbags, digging trenches around the house to divert water away, [and] reporting blocked drains, intakes and illegal dumping."

Powell said weather-related emergencies could be directed to the city’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone, or 107 from a landline.