Mental health struggles of SA's deaf community not being recognised - SASOP

JOHANNESBURG – The approximately 12 million individuals who suffer from hearing loss in South Africa are bearing the brunt of underdeveloped mental health support, says a board member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP).

Dr Ian Westmore said the deaf population struggles with a wide range of emotional, psychological, and sociological problems that can have a serious influence on their well-being.

Over 1.5 billion people, or nearly 20% of the world's population, have hearing loss, of which 430 million have debilitating hearing loss, according to the World Health Organization. By 2050, research indicates there could be over 700 million people worldwide with a hearing loss that is disabling.

South Africans suffering from hearing loss have experienced severe effects academically, higher unemployment rates, lower general health, and social isolation.

Westmore emphasised that communication was one of the biggest challenges faced by the deaf population.

"Despite being one of the country's 12 official languages, sign language is still mostly ignored and unsaid by the majority of hearing people. The inability of medical experts to communicate effectively also affects deaf people, making it difficult for them to express their emotions, thoughts, and sentiments. This breakdown in communication can lead to frustration, loneliness, and an aggravation of existing mental health issues,” Westmore explained.

He claimed that the “ignorance” of the particular mental health requirements of the deaf community existed among healthcare professionals and legislators. Due to this, he said services intended to meet their unique needs were underdeveloped and inadequate.

Along with the difficulty in communicating, the deaf community commonly experiences social stigmatisation and prejudice, which Westmore says can result in problems including low self-esteem, anxiety, and depression. But early intervention and support are hampered by the highly constrained access to essential information and resources.

Westmore claims that early life pressures related to being born deaf can exacerbate mental health disorders later in life.

"A child born deaf's functioning and stress response can be influenced by the inability to communicate and participate in conversations, linguistic neglect, poverty, trauma, and abuse, which, in turn, impacts how they cope with stressors in adulthood."

Another issue raised by Westmore is gaining access to high-quality education, particularly for deaf students in South Africa.

Due to reduced socioeconomic level and increased stress brought on by the country’s already glaring educational deficit, mental health problems may worsen, Westmore added.